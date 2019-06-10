Oil prices rise on likelihood of ongoing OPEC+ supply cuts

By Trend





Oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia said producer club OPEC and Russia were likely to keep withholding supplies, and in relief that the United States and Mexico averted a trade war that would have damaged the global economy, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $63.71 at 0017 GMT, 42 cents, or 0.7%, above Friday’s close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $54.43 per barrel, 44 cents, or 0.8%, above their last settlement.

Traders said crude prices were rising because of statements by OPEC’s de-facto leader Saudi Arabia on Friday saying that the group was close to agreeing extended supply cuts.

“With a production cut extension now sounding more likely than not, it should be incredibly supportive for oil prices,” said Stephen Innes, Managing Partner at Vanguard Markets.