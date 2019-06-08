Russia, Azerbaijan to hold business dialogue

By Trend





Matters of international cooperation, digital transformation and innovation will be discussed on the 3rd day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) held in St. Petersburg, Russia on June 8, Trend reports referring to TASS.

The forum session begins with a Russian-Azerbaijani business dialogue. As noted in the program, the governments of Russia and Azerbaijan have embarked on a course of strengthening close bilateral cooperation.

A joint action plan for enhancing cooperation in the agriculture industry, a tourism cooperation program, and an action plan for the implementation of the North-South international transport corridor project are currently being implemented, and the issue of increasing the volume of mutual operations in national currencies is being looked into.

Furthermore, ways of creating more effective mechanisms for the implementation of large infrastructure projects in the territories of both countries, as well as challenges facing Russian and Azerbaijani investors, will be discussed among other issues of the forum agenda during the event.

Business dialogues between Russia and Japan, as well as between the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), will also take place. In addition, the International Youth Economic Forum will be held as part of the forum.

SPIEF-2019 runs from June 6 to June 8. Forum events are united by the motto "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda".