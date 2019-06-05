Azerbaijan presented at biggest transport exhibition in Europe for first time

By Trend





For the first time, Azerbaijan participates in the Munich exhibition “Transport Logistic”, which is held in the center “Messe Munchen” on June 4-7, 2019, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The Munich exhibition “Transport Logistic” is considered to be the biggest exhibition in Europe and the fifth largest in the world. The event, which is organized every two years, features the world’s leading companies in the field of transport, logistics, cargo transportation and high technologies.

The national stand of Azerbaijan at the exhibition has been organized jointly by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC and the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

At the booth, representatives of all three companies inform visitors of the exhibition about the transit potential of Azerbaijan, rail and sea transportation, capacity of the country’s ports, the potential and advantages of the international transport corridors passing through the territory of Azerbaijan, and major infrastructure projects implemented in Azerbaijan including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway.

Representatives of Azerbaijan hold various meetings and negotiations to develop cooperation with partner companies.

Led by Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov, the delegation of Azerbaijani railway companies presented their innovative products, services and opportunities.

The exhibition is located in more than 10 pavilions and open areas of the Munich exhibition center.

The exhibition “Transport Logistic” covers an area of ??115,000 square meters with approximately 2,500 exhibits from 62 countries. More than 60,000 visitors from 123 countries are expected to attend the event, which provides them with an opportunity to get acquainted with all the processes in the transport and logistics sector worldide.

