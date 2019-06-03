Country receives more export orders

By Leman Mammadova

Since its establishment, Azexport.az portal has been increasing the country's export potential by facilitating trade procedures through new mechanisms.

Azerbaijani producers received $229 million-worth export orders through the Azexport.az portal in January-April 2019.

According to the export review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, the export orders increased by 3 percent compared to the same period last year.

The value of export orders via the portal amounted to $51 million in April this year. Russia (12.3 percent), Turkey (8 percent), the Great Britain (6.5 percent), India (6.5 percent) and the

U.S. (5.5 percent) are among the top five exporters in April.

Last month, the most popular export orders included tobacco, eggplant, cotton and cotton products, potatoes, onion, confectionery, fruit compote, eggs, motor oil, tea, construction materials, cabbage, wheat bran, wine, sheep wool, cosmetics, canned vegetables, apple, rose, etc.

Since January 2017, the total amount of export orders from 129 countries amounted to $1.2 billion.

Created in 2016, Azexport.az, integrated with the most popular electronic trading platforms, makes products available to potential buyers from anywhere in the world.

The portal offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to export goods produced in Azerbaijan to traditional and new markets via international e-trading platforms. The mission of Azexport is to provide information about products of Azerbaijani origin and to be a beneficial platform for their sales in foreign and domestic markets.

The Azexport portal continues to introduce auspicious mechanisms to facilitate trade procedures for exporters and buyers.

For the first time, the portal has introduced a free sale certificate in Azerbaijan to expand the possibilities of exporting national goods and local products beyond the country.

This certificate provides Azerbaijani entrepreneurs with access to the export of goods to the U.S., Indonesia, Qatar and a number of other countries. The cost of certificates is only 20 manats ($12).

It should be noted that Azexport issued 300 certificates to local entrepreneurs in 2018.

This document confirms that the exported products have all the necessary documents pursuant to Azerbaijani legislation for distribution in the country and at the moment are freely sold in the domestic market

In order to obtain a certificate of free sale, companies must have a certificate confirming the quality of products manufactured in accordance with international standards, a certificate of conformity and a bar code, if any.

Recently, Azexport has launched a single exporter declaration, on the basis of which the exporter receives all permits online as well as many other services that provide customer search, export procedures and deliveries to foreign markets.

As reported earlier, Azexport is preparing projects to provide its participants with preferences, including issuance of service passports and co-branded Visa cards with interest-free credit limit for exporters, as well as access to the simplified import system for production materials, etc. In addition, Azexport expands the list of international electronic portals with which it cooperates.