By Trend





Baku Metropolitan CJSC will receive 10 railroad cars from Russia next week, chief engineer Alikhan Osmanov told journalists, Trend reports.

Osmanov noted that a delegation of Baku Metropolitan CJSC will be headed to Moscow on May 28.

“Ten railroad cars will be received during the visit. This year we have to buy 30 cars from Metrowagonmash, 10 of which are ready for being handed over,” he said.