Prices of tour packages to Turkey increase in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Tour packages to Turkey have risen in price for this season in Azerbaijan, Nahid Baghirov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA), told Trend.

According to him, the reason for this lies in the growing interest in holidays in Turkey and the resulting rise in the prices of hotels.

"A large flow of tourists from Russia, Ukraine and other countries is expected to Turkey this year, therefore some hotels in the country are already fully booked. The number of rooms in hotels is limited, so prices have risen by 5-15 percent,” he said.

Baghirov noted that there is a significant increase in the prices of hotels in resort areas of the Aegean Sea coast including Bodrum and Antalya and that Azerbaijani tourists also prefer to travel to Turkey more during the summer.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey, 858,500 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in 2018, which is 12.5 percent more compared to 2017. Last year, Azerbaijan citizens made up 2.17 percent of those tourists who visited Turkey.