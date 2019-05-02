TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani Central Bank to auction notes worth 200M manats

01 May 2019 [14:26]

By Trend


An auction for placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA), worth 200 million manats, will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on May 1, Trend reports referring to BSE on May 1.

According to the message, 2 million notes at a par value of 100 manats each and a maturity period of 28 days will be put up for the auction. The maturity date of the notes is May 29, 2019.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 1)

