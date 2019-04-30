Ambassador: Trade turnover between Belarus and Azerbaijan reaches record level

By Trend





The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus exceeded $500 million in 2018, ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich told Trend on April 30.

“There are still many promising projects,” Akhramovich added. “Azerbaijan is cooperating with Belarus dynamically in all spheres.”

In particular, the ambassador stressed a joint Belarus-Azerbaijani enterprise for the assembly of agricultural machinery in Turkey’s Kirikkale city, along with other major joint projects that both parties intend to implement soon.”

“The countries have reached a new level of cooperation in the implementation of various promising projects with the involvement of third countries in trade and economic cooperation,” he said. “Cooperation is developing not only in the field of trade, but also in the field of science, education, culture, sports and others.”

The ambassador stressed the high level of bilateral relations, citing the statements of the presidents of two countries during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Belarus as an example. In their statements, the presidents emphasized that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus is exemplary for two sovereign, independent countries.