Azerbaijan, Croatia have great potential for expanding trade - deputy minister

By Trend





Azerbaijan and Croatia have great potential for diversification and increase in trade turnover, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Rufat Mammadov said, Trendreports.

He was speaking at the Azerbaijani-Croatian business forum in Baku.

He said that last year, the trade turnover between the countries grew by 16 percent, reaching $250 million. Mammadov noted that this pace can be considered satisfactory, but there is potential for growth in trade.

He added that a broad legal and contractual basis has been formed between the countries, noting that there are significant agreements in many areas, especially in the field of trade and the economy.

These documents include agreements on the mutual protection of investments and the elimination of double taxation, he said.

Noting that all this creates an important platform for expanding trade and investments, Mammadov added that Azerbaijan is interested in expanding business cooperation with Croatia.