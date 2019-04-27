TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

27 April 2019 [16:11] - TODAY.AZ

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 22-26), Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

April 15

1.7

April 22

1.7

April 16

1.7

April 23

1.7

April 17

1.7

April 24

1.7

April 18

1.7

April 25

1.7

April 19

1.7

April 26

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0174 manats or about 1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.90396 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

April 15

1.9225

April 22

1.9105

April 16

1.9219

April 23

1.9126

April 17

1.9216

April 24

1.9068

April 18

1.9202

April 25

1.8968

April 19

1.9105

April 26

1.8931

Average weekly

1.9193

Average weekly

1.90396

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0,0003 manats or 1.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02652 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

April 15

0.0264

April 22

0.0263

April 16

0.0264

April 23

0.0264

April 17

0.0265

April 24

0.0267

April 18

0.0266

April 25

0.0266

April 19

0.0266

April 26

0.0266

Average weekly

0.0265

Average weekly

0.02652

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0,0053 percent or 1,8 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.28974 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

April 15

0.294

April 22

0.2862

April 16

0.2927

April 23

0.2888

April 17

0.2941

April 24

0.2906

April 18

0.2949

April 25

0.2916

April 19

0.2917

April 26

0.2915

Average weekly

0.2935

Average weekly

0.28974

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/181919.html

Print version

Views: 117

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also