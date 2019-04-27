Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 22-26), Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
April 15
1.7
April 22
1.7
April 16
1.7
April 23
1.7
April 17
1.7
April 24
1.7
April 18
1.7
April 25
1.7
April 19
1.7
April 26
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0174 manats or about 1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.90396 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
April 15
1.9225
April 22
1.9105
April 16
1.9219
April 23
1.9126
April 17
1.9216
April 24
1.9068
April 18
1.9202
April 25
1.8968
April 19
1.9105
April 26
1.8931
Average weekly
1.9193
Average weekly
1.90396
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0,0003 manats or 1.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02652 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
April 15
0.0264
April 22
0.0263
April 16
0.0264
April 23
0.0264
April 17
0.0265
April 24
0.0267
April 18
0.0266
April 25
0.0266
April 19
0.0266
April 26
0.0266
Average weekly
0.0265
Average weekly
0.02652
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0,0053 percent or 1,8 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.28974 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
April 15
0.294
April 22
0.2862
April 16
0.2927
April 23
0.2888
April 17
0.2941
April 24
0.2906
April 18
0.2949
April 25
0.2916
April 19
0.2917
April 26
0.2915
Average weekly
0.2935
Average weekly
0.28974