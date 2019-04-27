Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 22-26), Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 15 1.7 April 22 1.7 April 16 1.7 April 23 1.7 April 17 1.7 April 24 1.7 April 18 1.7 April 25 1.7 April 19 1.7 April 26 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7