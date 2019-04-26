Yield of notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank reaches 15-month high

By Trend





The yield of the notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) in April reached a 15-month high, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

Thus, as of April 25, 2019, interest rates on notes amounted to 8.91 percent.

The last time higher rates were recorded on Feb. 9 last year - 10.01 percent. Further, the yield of notes decreased against the background of increase in their turnover.

On Feb. 9 last year, the value of notes in circulation amounted to 900 million manats, and since May it has exceeded 1 billion manats. The turnover of notes began to decline again since April 4 and as of April 25 amounted to 874.37 million manats.