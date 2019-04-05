Average monthly salary in Baku increases

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

In 2018, the average monthly salary in Baku increased by 0.3 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to 788.1 manats ($463.72), Trend reports referring to the report of the Baku City Statistics Department.

The highest average monthly wage was observed among employees of enterprises and organizations engaged in industrial, financial and insurance activities, professional, scientific and technical activities, as well as among employees in the ICT and construction sector.

The lowest wages were recorded in health, social services, agriculture, education, recreation, entertainment and art spheres.

As a whole, in Azerbaijan, the average monthly wage amounted to 544.1 manats ($320.15) in 2018, which is three percent more than in 2017.

The situation in the labor market is constantly changing. The jobs that 10-20 years ago consistently ranked in the top 10 highly paid and significant, today are losing demand. This is a normal state, because the needs of humanity are changing, new technologies are emerging, science is developing. All this has a direct impact on the global labor market. The highest paying jobs in the world today include surgeons, anesthetists, top managers, pilots, dentists, market analysts, lawyers, IT specialists, advertising managers, breeders and genetic engineers.

However, the most demanded professions in Azerbaijan are programmers, construction specialists, information security analysts, financial consultants, physiotherapists etc.

It should be noted that from March 1, 2019, the minimum salary in Azerbaijan, was increased by 38.5 percent (from 130 to 180 manats), allocating about 335 million manats ($197 million) from the state budget. In subsequent years, this figure will be increased to 400 million manats ($235 million).

The increase in the minimum wage covers 600,000 people, of which 450,000 work in the public sector. As many as 270 million manats ($159 million) will be used to increase salaries of civil servants, the rest - to ensure insurance and tax payments. The salary of civil servants will increase by about 30 percent, while wages in the private sector will increase by 20 percent.

The increase will affect more than 450,000 employees of budgetary institutions, whose salaries are paid according to the Unified Tariff Schedule.

This list includes employees of educational institutions, workers involved in the field of science, health, social welfare, culture, youth and sports, agriculture, ecology, housing and communal services, transport and communications, land reclamation, water management and fisheries; civilian workers of a special type of civil service, whose wages are paid according to the Unified Tariff Schedule; civil servants who receive the minimum wage in the auxiliary positions of the general type of public service; working in state bodies, but not considered civil servants (cleaner, janitor, gardener, security guard, stoker, employee without qualifications, etc.); low-paid lower-level employees in a number of budget organizations.