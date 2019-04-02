Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on April 2, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 11.747 manats to 2,186.234 manats per ounce in the country on April 2 compared to the price on April 1.
The price of silver decreased by 0.1665 manats to 25.5967 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 5.865 manats to 1,443.725 manats in the country.
The price of palladium increased by 56.117 manats to 2,409.58 manats.
Precious metals
April 2, 2019
April 1, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,186.234
2,197.981
Silver
XAG
25.5967
25.7632
Platinum
XPT
1,443.725
1,449.59
Palladium
XPD
2,409.58
2,353.463
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 2)