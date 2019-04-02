Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on April 2, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 11.747 manats to 2,186.234 manats per ounce in the country on April 2 compared to the price on April 1.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1665 manats to 25.5967 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 5.865 manats to 1,443.725 manats in the country.

The price of palladium increased by 56.117 manats to 2,409.58 manats.

Precious metals April 2, 2019 April 1, 2019 Gold XAU 2,186.234 2,197.981 Silver XAG 25.5967 25.7632 Platinum XPT 1,443.725 1,449.59 Palladium XPD 2,409.58 2,353.463