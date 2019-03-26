Azerbaijani's Sirab to expand export geography of its products

Trend:

The Azerbaijani company "Sirab" plans to expand the list of export destinations by the end of 2019, Fagan Alishanov, the head of the company's export department, told Trend.

He noted that the Arab countries will become a new export destination of the company in 2019.

"We plan to arrange exports to Kuwait and Qatar. Primary volumes will be small, but they will gradually increase. We have been exporting for 8-9 years, so we have managed to establish contacts with many CIS countries, as well as with some European ones. For example, the company has its representative office in Latvia, and we supply our products to all three Baltic states," Alishanov said.

"We ship our products to Russia by rail cars, and there is a very high demand for Sirab there. Relatively small volumes are shipped to the Turkish market and to Poland. We are in constant search for partners abroad, and we are waiting for new offers from our potential customers outside the country," the source said.

The production plant for the Sirab mineral waters is located in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.