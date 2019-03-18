Khalid Al-Falih: Azerbaijan an example for other countries participating in OPEC+ deal

By Trend





Azerbaijan is an example for other countries participating in the OPEC+ deal for cutting the oil production, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih said at a press conference on the results of the 13th meeting of the OPEC/non-OPEC JMMC in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that it is not only a matter of volumes, but also that of a very active participation of Azerbaijan.

"I am sure that Azerbaijan will always be one of the leaders of the deal, especially after we endorse the OPEC+ Charter. We are always happy to welcome new participants and hope that Azerbaijan, with its intrinsic pragmatism, will help us attract new countries," the minister said.

Al-Falih noted that Saudi Arabia is always interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan in various fields and sectors of the economy.

The 13th meeting of the OPEC/non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) was held in Baku March 18. A day before the JMMC meeting, Baku hosted the 27th meeting of the Joint Technical Commission.

The meeting participants discussed the current state of the oil market, existing problems and other issues.

The event then featured a presentation on the pace of oil market development, and the report of the Joint Technical Commission on production figures for February.







