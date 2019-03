Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 0.9095 manats or 0.4 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,210.0612 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold March 4 2,203.6675 March 11 2,205.8945 March 5 2,191.1810 March 12 2,204.594 March 6 2,188.6480 March 13 2,217.667 March 7 2,186.4380 March 14 2,215.3465 March 8 - March 15 2,206.804 Average weekly 2,192.4836 Average weekly 2,210.0612

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0671 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.1093 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver March 4 25.9650 March 11 26.029 March 5 25.7464 March 12 26.186 March 6 25.6621 March 13 26.2427 March 7 25.6285 March 14 26.1269 March 8 - March 15 25.9619 Average weekly 25.7505 Average weekly 26.1093

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 24.2505 manats or 1.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,407.8193 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum March 4 1,466.335 March 11 1,385.7975 March 5 1,429.6405 March 12 1,404.03 March 6 1,414.485 March 13 1,419.908 March 7 1,402.8655 March 14 1,419.313 March 8 - March 15 1,410.048 Average weekly 1,428.3315 Average weekly 1,407.8193

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 61.761 manats or 2.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,615.2375 manats.