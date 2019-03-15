By Trend





Azerbaijan may increase fuel exports to Afghanistan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's State Oil Company.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and Advisor to the President of Afghanistan for Banking and Finance Ajmal Ahmadi have discussed the matter at a meeting.

It was noted at the meeting that SOCAR already supplies diesel and kerosene to Afghanistan. The sides reached a primary agreement to hold meetings at the level of working groups to clarify opportunities for cooperation.

Ahmadi said that Afghanistan is interested in taking cooperation with SOCAR to a new level to diversify the sources of petroleum products supply.

SOCAR is the sole producer of petroleum products in Azerbaijan owning over 370 filling stations in Georgia, Ukraine, Romania and Switzerland. It is also a co-owner of the largest Turkish petrochemical complex Petkim.




