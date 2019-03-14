Minister: Azerbaijan, Iran have great potential to expand ties in transport sector

By Trend





Azerbaijan and Iran have great potential for expanding ties in the field of water and air transport, Iran's Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpasand said at an Azerbaijani-Iranian business forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the Iranian market is fully open for Azerbaijani investments. He added that the creation of joint ventures is the best option for expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Noting that the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 74 percent in 2018, the minister added that there is great potential for the development of these ties.

Dejpasand said that relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are developing at a very high level and today, there is also the possibility of cooperation in the financial and banking sectors.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover with Iran in 2018 amounted to $446.03 million, $31.23 million of which accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products to Iran.