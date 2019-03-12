ICT conference held in Baku

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

A conference entitled “Reliable and secure cloud environment” which gathered representatives of the ICT sector was held in Baku on March 12.

The geographical backup DATA-center being built in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh District may be commissioned in July of this year, Jeyhun Aliyev, AzInTelecom deputy director, said at the conference.

Aliyev noted that backup is a very important technology, with the help of which it is possible to easily restore any lost information.

"There are companies that do not have their own IT infrastructure, and they may store their information in our database, which we are building in Yevlakh," he said.

The backup center will ensure the continuous operation of critical systems in case of failure of the main center located in Baku, which will further strengthen the durability and reliability of the AzIntelecom IT infrastructure in case of accidents.

AzIntelecom LLC has started commercial exploitation of resources of the largest DATA-center in Azerbaijan since January 2017. The DATA-center received a certificate of compliance of the Tier3 level, the very provision of which is an official confirmation of it being designed based on international standards and meeting the necessary criteria of reliability and security.

Afterwards, Kirill Oparin, head of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Regional Office for CIS, said that the ICT sphere in Azerbaijan is developing thanks to the right state strategy and the successful cooperation between the state and the private sector.

Oparin recalled that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted during his speech at the forum in Davos that the development of the country will depend on innovation and the introduction of new technologies.

"We can now confidently say that the words of the Azerbaijani president have become reality," Oparin said.

The Head of the Regional Office noted that today all countries of the region are considering and implementing strategies and plans for the development of infrastructure and the digital economy at the state level.

"National strategies and programs provide for digitalization of services, expanding the export of ICT goods and services, building human resources, addressing the issue of information security and other important issues," Oparin said.

In general, Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries implementing high technologies in the region. Investment in the development of the ICT sector in Azerbaijan is expected to rise to $4 billion by 2020. Today, the country constructs high tech parks in the capital and in regions.

Due to the full transition to digital broadcasting in our country, the population now has the opportunity to watch radio and television broadcasts without interruption. The range and scope of postal and telecommunication services have grown and the infrastructure has been upgraded

For the first time in Azerbaijan, all regional centers of the country joined the main fiber-optic telecommunication network, Azerbaijan has the most secure Data Center in the region. Today, local and international IT service providers can create their own infrastructure safely in Data Center

One of the biggest achievements of Azerbaijan in the field of ICT in recent years is that, first of all, it is the only country in the region that has a space industry.

The country is also paying much attention to the formation of "electronic government" and simplification of the official civil relationships through the use of IT means to prevent bureaucratic obstacles.