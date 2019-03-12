Gold in Azerbaijan drops in price

By Trend





The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on March 12, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 1.3005 manats to 2,204.594 manats per ounce in the country on March 12 compared to the price on March 11.

The price of silver increased by 0.157 manats to 26.186 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 18.2325 manats to 1,404.03 manats in the country.

The price of palladium increased by 35.972 manats to 2,616.521 manats.

Precious metals March 12, 2019 March 11, 2019 Gold XAU 2,204.594 2,205.8945 Silver XAG 26.186 26.029 Platinum XPT 1,404.03 1,385.7975 Palladium XPD 2,616.521 2,580.549

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on March 12)