Gold in Azerbaijan drops in price

By Trend
The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on March 12, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 1.3005 manats to 2,204.594 manats per ounce in the country on March 12 compared to the price on March 11.
The price of silver increased by 0.157 manats to 26.186 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 18.2325 manats to 1,404.03 manats in the country.
The price of palladium increased by 35.972 manats to 2,616.521 manats.
Precious metals
March 12, 2019
March 11, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,204.594
2,205.8945
Silver
XAG
26.186
26.029
Platinum
XPT
1,404.03
1,385.7975
Palladium
XPD
2,616.521
2,580.549
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on March 12)