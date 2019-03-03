Gas supply from Azerbaijan to Georgia may increase by 11% in 2019

By Trend:

Gas supply from Azerbaijan to Georgia may increase by 11 percent in 2019, Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR told Trend.

"SOCAR Georgia Gas LLC has imported around 500 million cubic meters of natural gas to Georgia from early 2019 to late February this year. The company plans to directly supply additionally around 1.26 billion cubic meters of gas to Georgia by late 2019," said the company.

SOCAR said that in total, gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Georgia this year via all suppliers may exceed 2.45 billion cubic meters of gas, that’s to say, by 11 percent more than in 2018.

SOCAR exports gas extracted at Azerbaijani fields through its own funds to Georgia without participation of foreign companies. Moreover, Georgia receives Azerbaijani gas extracted at Shah Deniz offshore field with participation of SOCAR and foreign companies.

Presently, SOCAR is the major supplier of natural gas, oil and oil products to Georgia. SOCAR’s subsidiaries are engaged in expansion and modernization of the country’s gas distribution systems, development of filling stations under SOCAR’s brand and have an oil terminal in Georgia’s Kulevi Black Sea Port, which supplies Azerbaijani oil and oil products to the world markets.