Azercosmos to contribute to energy sector

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Services provided by Azercosmos OJSC can be implemented in the energy sector to increase its efficiency.

Issues of use of satellite observation services in the energy sector was discussed with a delegation led by Deputy Chairman of Azercosmos OJSC Rovshan Rustamov at the Ministry of Energy.

Deputy Energy Minister Samir Valiyev noted that it is important to use satellite services in the energy sector, as well as in many directions and pointed out that the Ministry of Energy is the executive of four directions in the "State Program for the development of distance observation services for the Earth in 2019-2022".

It was noted that cooperation with Azercosmos could be achieved through the use of satellite observation services in the extraction industry, identifying potential for alternative energy sources, wind power parks, designing solar power plants, forecasting wind, solar energy, and monitoring of electricity facilities.

Rovshan Rustamov, Deputy Chairman of Azercosmos, noted that cooperation with various state agencies was carried out and said that the services offered by satellite can help to obtain accurate information, forecasting and planning in many areas of the energy sector.

Then Azercosmos has presented its observation capabilities, prospects for using Azersky satellite drawings for energy purposes.

Azercosmos OJSC was established in May 2010 with the purpose of implementing the launch, operation, and exploitation of telecommunication satellites for Azerbaijan. This is the first Caucasian satellite operator.

Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC operates satellites and other devices used at different heights in order to support the country’s socio-economic development, commercial, scientific activities and for state purposes.

Azercosmos OJSC operates geostationary satellites Azerspace 1, Azerspace 2 and low-altitude satellite AzerSky.

Azercosmos OJSC has recently started commercial exploitation of the resources of Azerspace-2.

The revenues of Azercosmos OJSC from the export of satellite and telecommunication services amounted to $25.6 million in 2018.

Azercosmos provided 24 countries with its services. The bulk of the services accounted for France ($11.8 million), Malaysia ($8.4 million), the UAE ($1.5 million), Germany ($941,000) and Georgia ($537,000).

National satellites offer high-quality services for telecommunications in Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, Europe and the Caucasus region. The launch of satellites in space ensures the formation of a reliable information security system in Azerbaijan and, in general, boosts telecommunications system development, and further enhances the quality of internet, international telephone calls, television broadcasting and satellite services throughout the country. At the same time, satellite mapping, hydrometeorology, study of the Earth's surface, geodetic works will be possible at a high level.



