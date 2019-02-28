Azerbaijan to export cotton yarn to another European country

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

In the coming days, the Gilan Textile Park company will begin to export its first batch of yarn to Portugal, the company told Trend.

According to the source, the primary shipments there are expected to be in small quantities.

"Currently, the company is negotiating with European partners on the export of finished products. progress is also expected in this direction," the company said.

The company products are environmentally friendly and meet international quality standards.

Based on its production potential, Gilan Textile Park is considered to be one of the largest processing enterprises not only of Azerbaijan, but also of the whole region.

Gilan Textile Park uses cotton grown in Azerbaijan as a raw material for the manufacture of various products, and provides great support for the development of industry and agriculture in the country.

Weaving, dyeing and sewing factories operate in the base of the Gilan Textile Park, commissioned in 2012 in Sumgayit.

Gilan Textile Park produces products of high quality cotton meeting European standarts. The base of the enterprise includes Weaving factory, Paint and Sewing factory. Currently, in Textile Stock Gilan bedroom garments and also uniforms for different destination are produced. No chemical products harming health of the human are used in production.

There is a rich tradition and great potential for the development of cotton growing in Azerbaijan. Year 2016 was a turning point from the perspective of cotton-growing in the country.

In early 2017, the State Program for 2017-2022 was approved with an aim of strengthening measures directed at developing this sphere. The purpose of the State Program is to develop cotton growing, increase export potential in this sphere, ensure employment of the rural population and increase the production of cotton.

The new goal of the state is to bring the cotton production up to 500,000 tons by 2022 from the current 260,000 tons.

Statistics says that Azerbaijan exported cotton fiber worth $80.5 million (an increase of 49 percent) and cotton wool yarn worth $24 million in 2018. Compared to 2017, exports of cotton yarn increased by 2.4 times.