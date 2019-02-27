Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 30M manats

By Trend





The weekly turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Feb. 26 amounted to 30.5 million manats, Trend reports referring to the statistical data on the website of the stock exchange.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and for deals in bonds in the secondary market.

The volume of the operations for the placement of CBA notes was 15.02 million manats. Transactions were concluded at an average price of 100 manats per note.

The daily volume of operations with bonds in the secondary market amounted to 15.5 million manats. During the day, transactions were concluded on manat bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan (15.3 million manats) and dollar bonds of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR ($116,600-198,200 manats).

Also, the volume of transactions on the secondary market of shares of the BSE amounted to 893 manats.

($1=1.7 AZN on Feb. 27)