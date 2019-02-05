Azerbaijan prepares rules for switching to electronic cash registers

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan is preparing rules for switching to electronic cash registers, a source close to the project told Trend on February 4.

All work in this direction will be coordinated by the ministry of the country.

“After the rules have been prepared and criteria are determined, it will become clear when and how the transition to electronic cash registers will be carried out, whether the transition will be phased or mass. Perhaps, the electronic cash registers will be installed initially in large trade objects and then in other trade objects. At this stage, it is still difficult to talk about when they will come in sight," the source said.

As for the devices themselves (electronic cash registers), then, as the source stated, it is possible that the supplier will be selected on a tender basis.

“For the purchase of cash registers, funds must be allocated. It will be necessary to organize trainings on their use, etc. That is, there is still a lot of work to be done and all the details should be taken into account in advance," the source emphasized.

As previously reported, the POS terminal and cash register function will be implemented at the electronic cash registers. By using electronic cash registers, the seller will no longer have to drive a check at the cash desk and at the POS terminal. These operations will be carried out on a single device and the buyer will be issued one general check.

An electronic cash register is a device that can not only print checks, but also transfers information about all transactions online directly to the tax service.

It offers businesses numerous benefits including tracking customer transactions and speeding checkout time. Electronic cash registers include the keyboard, display and printer. Even low-cost cash registers include functions to record sales, calculate change, provide price look-ups and print customer receipts.

In addition, security is high priority in these devices. The cash drawer on an electronic cash register automatically locks, allowing only authorized users to log in with a password.

Therefore, transition to electronic cash registers is very effective solution for several problems, as to present the check to buyer and especially foreigners, who often require this check from cashier and to eliminate cases of tax evasion and fraud.







