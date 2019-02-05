TANAP, TAP projects to be discussed during Greek PM's visit to Turkey

By Trend





The implementation of the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) and Trans-Adriatic pipeline (TAP) projects will be discussed during the visit of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to Turkey, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Another topic of discussion during the talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be the expansion of the Turkish Stream project to the Greek border.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's visit to Turkey will last from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6. The Greek PM visits the bordering country at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

TANAP, together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.