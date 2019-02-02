ECO Bank announces investment priorities in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The ECO Trade and Development Bank (ETDB), headquartered in Turkey, has extended $6.83 million worth funds to Azerbaijan by the end of 2018, Trend learned from the Bank.

"Over the past years, Azerbaijan has been demonstrating encouraging economic development and ETDB is making sincere efforts to support fundamental reforms being carried out by Azerbaijan in attaining sustainable development," said ETDB.

In cooperation with the Azerbaijan’s financial sector, ETDB said it was able to extend its financing programs in favour of development of SMEs and trade finance.

"The new country partnership strategy document 2019-2020 for Azerbaijan is under preparation and the operations of the Bank in Azerbaijan are expected to grow over the coming years. Recently, the Board of Directors decided to extent further support to the new members of the ETDB including the Azerbaijan and provided the opportunity for them to avail maximum financing up to three (3) times of their percentage share in the paid-in capital of the Bank."

In general, macroeconomic stability and the favourable business environment in Azerbaijan is strengthening which offer a wide range of business opportunities, according to the Bank.

"Therefore, ETDB would put all its efforts to contribute and partnership towards financing development projects for the dynamic and balanced pace of growth in the country. Specifically, in close collaboration with the partners in financial sector, fostering trade finance and support development of SMEs would continue to be the main focus of operations. Meanwhile, in support of diversification of economy, the ETDB will look into investment opportunities in realization of development projects in various sectors including agriculture, rural infrastructure, transport, transit and logistical infrastructure, manufacturing, tourism, etc.as well."

The ECO Trade and Development Bank is a regional multilateral development bank established under the auspices of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to promote socio-economic development and intra-regional trade amongst its member states.

The ETDB was established in 2005 with its headquarters located in Istanbul, Turkey. The bank started its operations in 2008.

Azerbaijan became a member of the bank with a 2.98 percent share in 2013.