Azerbaijan's satellite service exports exceed $25M in 2018

By Trend





The revenues of Azerbaijan's Azercosmos OJSC from the export of satellite and telecommunication services amounted to $25.6 million in 2018, Ramin Huseyn, an analyst at the Center for the Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, said at a press conference on Feb. 1, Trend reports.

Compared to 2017, the company's revenues from the exports increased by 12 percent. The revenues from the export of services accounted for 87 percent of the company's total income.

Azercosmos provided 24 countries with its services. The bulk of the services accounted for France ($11.8 million), Malaysia ($8.4 million), the UAE ($1.5 million), Germany ($941,000) and Georgia ($537,000).

Azercosmos OJSC operates geostationary satellites Azerspace 1, Azerspace 2 and low-altitude satellite AzerSky.