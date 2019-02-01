Azerbaijan Railways clarifies decrease in ticket price for Baku-Ganja-Baku train

The issue of reducing the ticket price for the Baku-Ganja-Baku high-speed train has been clarified, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov told Trend on Jan. 31.

“Earlier, the fare was 15 manats in standard-class railcars. Food was included in the fare,” he added.

"Then we decided that it would be better for passengers to buy food themselves,” Gurbanov said. “We do not force people to buy food. Now everyone can buy food. Therefore, we reduced the fare to 10 manats."

“The ticket price was reduced not to differ from the bus ticket price, which is 10 manats,” he added.

Gurbanov added that the train speed will gradually increase.

A number of important changes will be made according to the results of a survey conducted to attract more passengers to the Baku-Ganja-Baku high-speed trains.

The new train schedules and fares will take effect on February 4, 2019.

While currently, the Baku-Ganja-Baku high-speed passenger train runs every other day, it will start running daily from February 4.

According to the new schedule, the train will depart from Baku to Ganja daily at 08:45 (GMT+4) and on the same day at 17:00 it will depart from Ganja back to Baku.

The travelling time will be reduced to 4 hours and 15 minutes. The fare will be reduced from 15 manats to 10 manats in standard-class railcars. The fare will remain unchanged in the first class and business class railcars.