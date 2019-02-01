Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park to export most of products to Turkey

By Trend





The Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park testifies to Azerbaijan’s economic development, Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told reporters in Baku on Jan. 30.

Ozoral made the remarks during a visit by representatives of embassies and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan to the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park.

“Turkish companies also played a role in the construction of the park,” he added.

"The Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park is a part of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey,” he said. “Most of the products that will be produced here will be exported to the Turkish market."

Ozoral said that the products produced in the industrial park will be supplied to Turkey via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway in the future and there will be an opportunity for its export from Turkey to Europe.

"In the future, this park will make an important contribution to the economic development of not only Azerbaijan, but also Turkey," the ambassador said.