SOCAR to change gas prices in Georgia

By Trend





SOCAR Georgia Gas, a subsidiary of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR, will increase gas prices for retail commercial consumers from March 1, 2019, Trend reports referring to the company.

Thus, the price of gas per cubic meter will reach 95 tetri (1 lari = 100 tetri), including VAT.

"The reason is the change in the rate of the Georgian national currency against the US dollar and the distribution tariff," the company said.

So far, SOCAR has invested more than $300 million in the process of providing the regions with gas and the development of gas infrastructure in Georgia, which enabled hundreds of thousands of families and commercial facilities to use natural gas.

(2.6552 GEL = 1 USD on Jan. 30)