Azerbaijan's Aghjabadi region to increase production of silkworm cocoons

By Trend





Production of silkworm cocoons in Azerbaijan's Aghjabedi region is planned to reach 50-60 tons, the head of Aghjabadi district Executive Power Shahin Mammadov said at the conference dedicated to the results of the implementation of the State Program on the Socio-Economic Development of the Regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018, Trend reports.

Mammadov noted that this sector is revived thanks to government support.

He said that last year the production of silkworm cocoons reached 37 tons, having increased 2.2 times over a year. The farmers' income from the production of silkworm cocoons exceeded 330,000 manats.

He added that over the past five years, 614 million manats were invested in the district, and production increased by 2.7 times, including agricultural products - by 1.9 times.

In 2018, 55,000 people were attracted to agricultural work in the district, which makes up 51 percent of the district's employed population, Mammadov added. Moreover, 22,000 villagers were attracted to seasonal work in cotton production.

Mammadov also noted that the volume of cotton production in recent years has increased tenfold and reached 23,300 tons, while the productivity per hectare reached 23.3 centners.