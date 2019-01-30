TAP is more than 84pct complete: managing director

By Trend





The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, is more than 84 percent complete, Trend reports citing TAP Managing director Luca Schieppati.

"TAP is more than 84 percent complete. Between Greece and Albania, around 97 percent of pipes are already in the ground. In Italy, works are under way at the pipeline receiving terminal and the micro-tunnel site,” he said at the European Gas Conference in Vienna, according to a message from TAP AG consortium.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).











