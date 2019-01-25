Azerbaijan may tighten fight against counterfeit dairy products

By Trend





The Azerbaijan Milk and Dairy Products Producers and Exporters Association (ASEB) has proposed to tighten the fight against falsifications in the dairy products market, ASEB Chairman of the Board Samir Eyyubov told Trend.

He said this problem is acquiring a global scale and doesn’t allow large- and medium-sized enterprises of Azerbaijan to embark on the normal path of development.

"Falsified products are sold both in retail outlets and on the streets, and we must fight them. I can say with confidence that 50 percent of the products sold in commercial facilities are counterfeit. This figure is much higher in the street trade - 70 percent. Palm oil lies in the basis of counterfeit products. Natural milk fat is taken from fresh milk, which is sold separately at a high price, and vegetable oil is added instead; as a rule it is palm oil, and such products are put up for sale."

To combat counterfeit products, it is necessary first of all to strengthen the control over the quality of products and raise the question of labeling, so that the information on the product matches its content, he said.

"Quality checks must be carried out every day," he noted. "High fines must be imposed for the falsified products. First of all this should be done if the goods don’t conform to the labeling or they are completely unlabeled."

He added that there are a lot of facilities engaged in the production of natural milk in Azerbaijan. The production capacity of such facilities reaches 50 tons per day, he said.