Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for precious metal decreased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country’s Central Bank Jan. 21.

The price of gold decreased by 18.1135 manats to 2,178.312 manats per ounce in the country on Jan. 21 compared to the price on Jan. 18.

The price of silver decreased by 0.4028 manats to 26.0235 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 23.4855 manats to 1,359.575 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 59.228 manats to 2,352.732 manats in the country.

Precious metals Jan. 21, 2019 Jan. 18, 2019 Gold XAU 2,178.312 2,196.4255 Silver XAG 26.0235 26.4263 Platinum XPT 1,359.575 1,383.0605 Palladium XPD 2,352.732 2,411.96

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jan. 21)