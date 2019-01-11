Number of foreigners arriving in Azerbaijan increased by 6%

By Trend





Last year, 2,845,697 foreign citizens and stateless persons arrived Azerbaijan, this number has increased by 6%, compared to the previous year, The head of the State Migration Service, Vusal Huseynov, told Trend on Friday.

According to the head of the State Service, during the reporting period, 740,841 foreigners and stateless persons were registered at the place of temporary residence.

"During the year, the State Migration Service received 82,953 appeals from foreigners and stateless persons in connection with extending the period of temporary stay in the country, obtaining permits for temporary and permanent residence, granting, restoring and renouncing citizenship, establishing refugee status, and obtaining a work permit, as well as the extension of his term", Huseynov said.