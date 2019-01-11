Opening of Azerbaijan's Trade House in Dubai postponed

By Trend

The opening of the Trade House of Azerbaijan in Dubai (UAE), which was planned for Jan. 10, has been postponed for an indefinite period, Trade Representative of Azerbaijan in Dubai Elnur Aliyev told Trend on Jan. 10.

He noted that the opening of the Trade House was postponed due to technical reasons.

UAE is one of the four countries which host Azerbaijani trade missions.

Elnur Aliyev earlier told Trend that a special information office will operate in the Trade House of Azerbaijan, where anyone can get detailed and interesting information on Azerbaijan, in particular on tourism.

The opening of the Trade House will contribute to increasing exports of non-oil products to the UAE, promoting Azerbaijani goods and expanding bilateral trade between the two countries, Aliyev said.

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reported that in January-November 2018, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and UAE amounted to $48.84 million, which is 50.8 percent more compared to the previous year. Azerbaijan's exports to UAE amounted to $19.16 million (an increase of 31 percent), while imports reached $29.68 million (an increase of 67.1 percent).