Finance Ministry bonds, notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank prevail at Baku Stock Exchange

By Trend

Turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 447.3 million manats* last week (Dec. 24-28, 2018), Trend reports Jan. 2 with reference to the BSE.

The biggest share of the turnover accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Finance Ministry bonds totaling 311.2 million manats. Almost the entire amount of the placed securities accounted for the CBA notes - 297.9 million manats.

The value of transactions in the BSE secondary market of shares amounted to 75,430 manats. A total of 31,350 shares of companies engaged in the manufacture of chicken, fish, tobacco products, passenger transportation, construction, repair of roads, installation of electrical equipment and other work were put up for the auction.

Bond trade in the secondary market amounted to 60.63 million manats. In particular, transactions on manat bonds of the Finance Ministry amounted to 13.58 million manats, while transactions on manat bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund amounted to 45.3 million manats. The US dollar transactions were carried out on bonds of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR ($353,340) and Amrahbank ($662,000).

* Statistics don’t take into account repo operations and derivatives trading.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on Jan. 2)